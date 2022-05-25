Insider Buying: Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) CFO Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Vangsted Jensen acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,545. Synlogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.56.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.
Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
