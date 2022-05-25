Insider Buying: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Buys 3,362 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 7th, Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25.

Shares of TXRH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,957. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

