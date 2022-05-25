Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 5,772 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after acquiring an additional 410,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

