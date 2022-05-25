Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09.

COIN traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. 10,691,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,841. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.