Insider Selling: Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 12,628,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,077,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

