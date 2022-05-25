Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 63,213 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,136,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

