Insider Selling: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells 18,857 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,917,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,617,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $458,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 450,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.