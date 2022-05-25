Insider Selling: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells 26,472 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,940,867 shares in the company, valued at $27,664,886.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 450,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

