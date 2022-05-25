Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00.

IT stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,024. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.20 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

