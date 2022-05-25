Insider Selling: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$2,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,079,488.25.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.83. 423,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.12. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$26.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.47.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.