Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 6,665 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $147,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INTA stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 96,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

