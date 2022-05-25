Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,434,509 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $602,493.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,045,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $812,500.00.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,653. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 470,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 435,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 248,902 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.