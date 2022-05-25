Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LBTYA traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.