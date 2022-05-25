Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 271,044 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

