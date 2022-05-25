Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Sells 133,857 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MPC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.02. 5,481,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,500. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $100.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

