Insider Selling: Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 15,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $521,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,168. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $391.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 338,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,803,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

