Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 951 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $28.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $505.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,611. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $14,695,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

