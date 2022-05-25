Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 951 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $28.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $505.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,611. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.28.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $14,695,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
