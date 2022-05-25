Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 2,547 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,125,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. 36,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

