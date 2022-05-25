Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 2,547 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,125,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.
NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. 36,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.65.
Several research firms have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
