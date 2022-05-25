Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 2,744 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,524. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

