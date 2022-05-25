Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Sells $39,571,008.96 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. 841,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,643. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.