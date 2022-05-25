Insider Selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells 776 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Liu sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $15,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 71,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $346,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.