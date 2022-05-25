Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 1,687 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 35,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,879. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 72.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.