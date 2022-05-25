Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total transaction of $179,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITM traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.87. 142,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,763. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average of $227.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,563,000 after purchasing an additional 823,952 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,076,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SiTime by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

