Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total value of C$61,995.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at C$651,689.21.

SOY traded up C$0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.31. 64,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,065. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$16.58.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$257.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

