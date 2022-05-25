Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 9,385 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total value of C$692,028.31.
Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$73.06. 609,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.
TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.