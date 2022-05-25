Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 9,385 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total value of C$692,028.31.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$73.06. 609,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.81.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

