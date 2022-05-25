Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 13,818 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

GS traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.95. 1,849,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.09 and its 200 day moving average is $354.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

