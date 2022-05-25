Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells 1,542 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $257.65 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

