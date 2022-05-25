Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CEO Sells 11,196 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 812,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

