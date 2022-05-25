Insider Selling: Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY) Senior Officer Sells 4,880 Shares of Stock

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gerard Hanshe sold 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$10,584.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,762.07.
Gerard Hanshe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 22nd, Gerard Hanshe sold 4,435 shares of Voyager Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total value of C$17,912.08.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
