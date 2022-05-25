Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. 172,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,272. The company has a market cap of $763.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,071 shares of company stock worth $610,167 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

