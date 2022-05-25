Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 10,262 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at $112,744,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ INTA traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
