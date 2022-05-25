Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $20,159.04 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $20,159.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,791. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Intapp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

