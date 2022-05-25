Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 1,406 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,058.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,527.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

