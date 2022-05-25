Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $36,144.96 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 96,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 29.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.