Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 875 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,912.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

NASDAQ INTA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 96,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

