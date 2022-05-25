Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Intapp stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $147,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,058.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,527.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $569,931. Corporate insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

