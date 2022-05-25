Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $147,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,114,152 shares in the company, valued at $112,920,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $569,931. Corporate insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $140,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

