Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of INBP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
