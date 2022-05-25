Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of INBP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

About Integrated BioPharma (Get Rating)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.