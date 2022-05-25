Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

