Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,228,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

