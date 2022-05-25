Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague Sells 583 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. 4,443,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

