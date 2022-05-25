Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of IFS opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 737,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

