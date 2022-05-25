Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post sales of $357.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. Interface reported sales of $294.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after buying an additional 244,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Interface by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Interface by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,697 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Interface by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $803.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Interface has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

