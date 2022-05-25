International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Down 99.5% in May

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INIS traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 6,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

About International Isotopes (Get Rating)

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.