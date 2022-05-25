Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
