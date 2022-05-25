Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

