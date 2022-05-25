Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

ITRK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,783.63 ($72.78).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,611 ($58.02) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,587 ($57.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,904 ($74.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,061.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,248.50.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

