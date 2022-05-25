Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.43. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.