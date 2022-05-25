Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $476.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer to $476.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.00.

INTU traded up $29.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

