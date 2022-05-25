Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $674.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.33.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.43. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

