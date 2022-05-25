Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $674.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.33.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.43. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
