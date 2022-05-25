Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.97. 2,811,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

